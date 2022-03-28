St Catherine businessman charged with arson

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Thirty-eight-year-old Almondo Lindo, businessman of Gango Lane, Commodore District in Linstead, St Catherine, was arrested and charged with arson following an incident in his community on Monday, March 21.

Police report indicated that about 4:45 pm, Lindo allegedly went to another man's business place and set it ablaze, causing damages amounting to $350,000. The fire was put out by nearby residents.

Lindo was arrested and charged with arson after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney. His court date is being finalised.