St Catherine man charged after allegedly shooting at cops

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division arrested and charged a man with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal ammunition on Monday, July 27.

Charged is 37-year-old Dolcetto Chin otherwise called ‘Three Way’, a construction worker of Windsor Heights, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 4:05 pm, on June 30, 2019 lawmen were on operation in China Town, Windsor Heights, St Catherine when Chin opened gunfire at them and then escaped.

Following investigation, he was arrested and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.