St Catherine man charged after shooting two persons at a 'nine night'

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-four-year-old Duwayne Barrett of Bois Content in Old Harbour, St Catherine has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent after allegedly shooting persons at a 'nine night.'

Barrett, who is also known as 'Pree Pree', was charged for reportedly shooting a man and woman at the vigil back in October.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police reveal that on October 06, 2021, at approximately 8 pm, Barrett alighted from the vehicle he was travelling in and reportedly shot the victims. He then escaped in a waiting Toyota Axio motor car.

The injured persons were taken to hospital where they were admitted in stable condition.

Barrett was arrested on November 15 following what the police described as an intense investigation.

His court date has not yet been finalised.