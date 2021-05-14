St Catherine man charged for chopping father with machete

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Thirty-three-year-old welder Dermott Campbell has been charged for reportedly assaulting his father in their Rosemount district, Linstead, St Catherine community on May 7.

According to the police Campbell has been charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

It is reported that about 10:05 pm, Campbell and his father had a confrontation when he used a machete to inflict a wound to the head.

He also used a piece of board to hit the complainant on his hand. The complainant was taken to hospital where he was treated.

Campbell was arrested and charged following a question and answer session. His court date is being finalised, the police said.