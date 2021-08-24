St Catherine man charged with illegal possession of firearm

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Lawmen assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Davis district, Old Harbour, St Catherine on Saturday, August 21.

Charged is 43-year-old Owen Facey of Dagger Bay, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 8:00 pm, they received reports about a disturbance in the community. The swift action of the team allowed them to intercept a Nissan motorcar that was observed fleeing the area. The motor car and its occupants were searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges was seized, along with cash amounting to J$1,267, 109.

Following an interview, Facey was charged.

His court date is being finalised.