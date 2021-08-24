St Catherine man charged with illegal possession of firearm

St Catherine man charged with illegal possession of firearmTuesday, August 24, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Lawmen assigned to the St Catherine South Police Division arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Davis district, Old Harbour, St Catherine on Saturday, August 21.
Charged is 43-year-old Owen Facey of Dagger Bay, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 8:00 pm, they received reports about a disturbance in the community. The swift action of the team allowed them to intercept a Nissan motorcar that was observed fleeing the area. The motor car and its occupants were searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges was seized, along with cash amounting to J$1,267, 109.
Following an interview, Facey was charged.
His court date is being finalised.
