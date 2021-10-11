St Catherine man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division say they have arrested and charged 40-year-old Anthony Green of Williams Lane, Spanish Town in St Catherine with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community on Sunday, October 10.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 3:55 p.m., a police team on patrol observed Green walking with what appeared to be a magazine in his pocket.

He was accosted and a search conducted.

One Daewoo Delta Poppa 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found.

Green was arrested and subsequently charged.

He is to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, October 15.