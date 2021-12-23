St Catherine man charged with murder in Trelawny

St Catherine man charged with murder in TrelawnyThursday, December 23, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Thirty-three-year-old Kemar Palmer, a haulage contractor of Portsmouth in Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with murder following the killing of 59-year-old Eroy Davy, otherwise called 'Prof' and 'Loney', a taxi operator and businessman of Ulster Spring in Trelawny.
According to reports from the Falmouth Police, Davy was outside his shop in Alps, Trelawny, with a patron at about 7:30 pm on Friday, November 19 when a man, posing as a customer, approached them and ordered some items. Davy went to assist the customer when explosions were heard.
The police was summoned and Davy was found with gunshot wounds to the head.
Palmer, who was in custody for another incident, was later charged after a statement was collected.
