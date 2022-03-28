St Catherine man charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Gregory of Independence City, Gregory Park, St Catherine was arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm following an incident that occurred on Cedar Avenue, Portmore Pines in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, March 18.

He is currently unemployed.

Reports from the Police are that about 11:45 pm, Gregory, who was the driver of a Nissan Teana motor car along with two other men armed with firearms, accosted a man and robbed him of his IPhone cellular phone valued at $180,000, $10,000, and the key for a Mark X motor car.

The gunmen attempted to steal the Toyota Mark X but were unsuccessful. An attempt was also made to abduct the man but he fled the scene and made a report to the police.

Police quickly responded and the Nissan Teana was intercepted along the Portmore Toll Road. Two men ran from the vehicle, however Gregory was held. One submachine gun loaded with a magazine containing three nine-millimetre cartridges was found inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Gregory was charged for robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he gave a caution statement.

His court date is being arranged.