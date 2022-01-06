St Catherine man fatally stabbed allegedly by aunt's lover during dispute

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his aunt's lover during a deadly family squabble at a house in the Church Pen Housing Scheme in Old Habour, St Catherine on Wednesday.

Dead is Dontae Gordon, also of Church Pen Housing Scheme in Old Harbour.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime after 11:00 pm, Gordon and his aunt became involved in an argument, during which her boyfriend intervened in the dispute.

A fight then developed between Gordon and the man, but family members quickly diffused the situation.

Sometime later, Gordon, who was allegedly armed with a knife, launched another attack against his aunt's boyfriend, stabbing him in the hand.

During a tussle for the weapon, the wounded man reportedly inflicted a stab wound to Gordon's upper body.

Both wounded men were assisted to the hospital where Gordon died while undergoing treatment.

The other wounded man was treated for his injury and is to be questioned by the police.

Investigations are ongoing.