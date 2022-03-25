St Catherine man missing since Monday

St Catherine man missing since MondayFriday, March 25, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Thirty-two-year-old Garson Davis, of Sunset Drive, Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine, has been missing since Monday, March 21.
He is of brown complexion, slim build, about five-feet-10 inches tall.
Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 7:15 pm, Davis was last seen at Little Lane in Central Village wearing a blue and green T-shirt, light blue jeans pants and a pair of orange slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Davis is asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
