St Catherine mother, 18-month-old baby missing

St Catherine mother, 18-month-old baby missingThursday, April 07, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirty-one-year-old Shima Holmes and her 18-month-old daughter Anastacia Dyce, both of Allister Avenue, Bridgeport in St Catherine have been missing since Monday, April 4.
Holmes is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet six inches tall. Dyce is of dark complexion.
Reports from the Bridgeport police are that Holmes and her daughter were last seen at home and have not been heard from since. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shima Holmes and Anastacia Dyce is being asked to contact the Bridgeport police at 876-988-2697, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
