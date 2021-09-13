St Catherine party-goers outwit cops

St Catherine party-goers outwit copsMonday, September 13, 2021
DAVID DUNKLEY
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Despite their best efforts, the St Catherine North police were unable to locate an illegal dance that was held in the division on Sunday night.
Commanding Officer for St Andrew North, Superintendent Howard Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police got intelligence about the dance, which was being held in Linstead, and immediately dispatched several units.
“We couldn't find that party,” Chambers revealed. “We searched several areas but came up empty-handed.”
The government has banned parties and other entertainment events, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
During the illegal dance, videos of the event were taken and posted on Instagram. In the videos, what seems to be hundreds of patrons were seen dancing and enjoying themselves as loud music was heard, and the selector spoke.
The venue was not properly lit, but from what could be seen, it did not appear as if any of the patrons were wearing masks.
Some people who commented on the video encouraged the patrons to enjoy themselves as they blasted the government for being two-faced, having a lockdown but allowing tourists to come to Jamaica and be on the road.
Others accused the patrons of being inconsiderate and possibly helping to spread COVID-19, because of their irresponsible behaviour.
Checks by OBSERVER ONLINE revealed that the dance was just one of many which are held in the Linstead area on a nightly basis.
