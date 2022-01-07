St Catherine security guard charged with rape

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Fifty-four-year-old Alton Palmer, a security guard of Wynter Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine was charged with rape, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation following an incident along Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in the parish on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:20 pm, a woman was riding a bicycle along the roadway when she was pounced upon by Palmer, who held her up with a knife and raped her. A report was made to the police and Palmer was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.