St Catherine teen missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica---An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Breanna Fisher otherwise called 'Bre' of Old Road district, Kitson Town, St Catherine.

She was last seen on Monday, November 01.

The police say she is of bleach-brown complexion, slim built and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Fisher was last seen in her community about 1:00 pm. Her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone with information that can assist the police is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.