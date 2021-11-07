St Catherine teen missing

St Catherine teen missingSunday, November 07, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica---An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Breanna Fisher otherwise called 'Bre' of Old Road district, Kitson Town, St Catherine.
She was last seen on Monday, November 01.
The police say she is of bleach-brown complexion, slim built and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Fisher was last seen in her community about 1:00 pm. Her mode of dress is unknown.
Anyone with information that can assist the police is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy