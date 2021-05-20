St Catherine wanted man turns himself in

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-seven-year-old Morris Campbell, otherwise called ‘Hussain’, a farmer of New Harbour Village in St Catherine, who was listed as wanted on May 12, is now behind bars.

Campbell was wanted in relation to the murder of 65-year-old Matthew Ranglin, otherwise called ‘George’, who was reportedly shot dead about 2:45 am in his community of Ferguson Drive in Kingston on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The police said his arrest brings to four the number of wanted men arrested since the start of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign.

The police said Campbell turned himself in along with his attorney on Tuesday, May 13. Following an interview, he was charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, the police said.