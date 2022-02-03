St Catherine woman chopped to death, husband hospitalised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of the farming community of Buxton Town in St Catherine woke up this morning to news that a 60-year-old woman and her husband had been the victims of a savage machete attack.

The 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the incident. Her husband is currently hospitalised in serious condition.

Police reports are that at about 1 am, unknown assailants invaded the couple's home and chopped them.

Buxton Town is a small farming community nestled between Wakefield and Linstead in St Catherine.

The Linstead police are investigating.