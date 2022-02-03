St Catherine woman chopped to death, husband hospitalised

St Catherine woman chopped to death, husband hospitalisedThursday, February 03, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents of the farming community of Buxton Town in St Catherine woke up this morning to news that a 60-year-old woman and her husband had been the victims of a savage machete attack.
The 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the incident. Her husband is currently hospitalised in serious condition.
Police reports are that at about 1 am, unknown assailants invaded the couple's home and chopped them.
Buxton Town is a small farming community nestled between Wakefield and Linstead in St Catherine.
The Linstead police are investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy