St Catherine woman hit by car, dies

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Forty-eight-year-old Orlene Mitchell, a call centre agent of Duncans Road, Waterford, in St Catherine died from injuries she sustained when she was hit by a motor car on Dawkins Drive, in the parish on Monday, January 3.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 7:00 pm, Mitchell attempted to cross the roadway when she was hit by a Toyota Premio motor car. She was assisted to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

The driver of the motor vehicle was warned for prosecution after recording a negative reading for alcohol. Investigations into the accident continue.