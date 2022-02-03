St Elizabeth lock-ups now COVID-19 free

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Things have returned to normal at two police lock-ups in St Elizabeth, which have now been given a clean bill of health following outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Santa Cruz and Black River lock-ups had to be closed down and prisoners and police personnel quarantined after several cases of the virus were found at both.

Commanding officer for the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Dwight Daley, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the health authorities have now declared the lock-ups COVID-19 free.

He said visits and other things that were suspended because of the lockdown, have now resumed as prisoners have recovered from the virus.

“Everything is back to normal now,” Superintendent Daley said.

About 20 prisoners from both lock-ups contracted the virus and had to be quarantined.

Earlier this month, it was reported that prisoners at both lock-ups began showing symptoms of COVID-19. Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, who were called in, confirmed the presence of the virus at the locations.

Consequently, court cases involving the detainees were affected and visits were prohibited.

There was also a COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Cruz lock-up last October leading to detainees there being quarantined.

David Dunkley