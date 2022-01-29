St Elizabeth man arrested for illegal firearm, ammunition

ST ANN, Jamaica— The police have arrested a 32-year-old man following the seizure of a Beretta 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in Bamboo, St Ann on Friday.

Sheldon Smith of Prospect, St Elizabeth was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is reported that at about 6:00 pm, Smith was a passenger in a Toyota Probox heading towards Priory from Bamboo in St Ann, when lawmen intercepted the vehicle.

Both the driver and Smith were searched and the firearm was found in Smith's bag.

He was taken into custody and charged.