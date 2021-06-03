St Elizabeth man charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man, who allegedly used a machete to inflict several chop wounds on another causing his death in St Elizabeth on Sunday, May 30, has been arrested and charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and two counts of assault at common law.

He is 48-year-old Everald Miller, a labourer of Windsor district, Siloah in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Steve Daley otherwise called 'Bubda', a labourer of the same community.

The police said Miller and Daley had an argument about 12:10 pm when Miller allegedly used a machete to inflict several chop wounds to Daley's face. Daley was taken to the hospital where he died whilst being treated, the police said.

Miller was later arrested in the community. However, the police said while attempting to stop him, Miller pointed a firearm at them and tried to escape. He was, however, caught and charged.