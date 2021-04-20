St Elizabeth man on murder charge after taking victim to hospital

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The St Elizabeth Police have arrested and charged 37-year-old Conroy Stone with the March 21 murder of 22-year-old Safa Green in Cuffies Pen district in the parish.

The police said that about 7:00 pm on the night in question, Stone and another man brought Green to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

The police were alerted and they told lawmen that they found Green along a roadway.

Upon investigations, detectives discovered that the story was concocted and Stone was implicated as the person who stabbed Green.

Stone was arrested and charged yesterday following an interview with his attorney.