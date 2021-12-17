St Elizabeth person of interest charged with murder

St Elizabeth person of interest charged with murderFriday, December 17, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Domaine Robinson, the man who last week turned himself into the St Elizabeth Police after being listed as a person of interest, has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The charges stem from a July 22, 2019 incident.
The police reported that about 6:15 pm on the day in question, 41-year-old Damaine Daye was gunned down in Southfield, St Elizabeth. The deceased, a taxi operator, was reportedly parked in the town square when two men approached him; one of them then pulled a firearm and shot him several times to the chest.
Daye was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officers added that 28-year-old Robinson, who is also known as 'Domaine Myles' and 'Lizard' was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being arranged.
He remains in police custody as the police continue their investigation into other matters.
