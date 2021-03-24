St Elizabeth police launch investigation into man's death

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have commenced a homicide investigation in relation to the death of a man who was found at Bamboo Avenue in the parish on Monday.

The deceased man has been identified as 21-year-old Safa Green, otherwise called 'Murderer'.

Reports from the police are that a passerby found Green about 1:40 am on the roadway suffering from wounds and clad in what appeared to be a bloodstained shirt.

The origin of the wounds is yet to be determined.

He was reportedly taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police were later contacted by the hospital and an investigation launched.

No arrests have been made in relation to the homicide.

Kasey Williams