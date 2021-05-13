St Elizabeth police list Errol Cole as person of interest

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The St Elizabeth police have listed Errol Cole as a person of interest in connection with an ongoing investigation in the parish.

The police said they believe Cole otherwise called 'Blacks', and 'Manan', whose last known address is Good Hope district in St Elizabeth can assist them in their investigation.

Cole or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Pedro Plains police at 876-965-0163, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.