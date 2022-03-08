St Elizabeth police seize firearm, ammunition and ganja, in separate operations

St Elizabeth police seize firearm, ammunition and ganja, in separate operationsTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— As the Jamaica Constabulary Force continues its 'Guns, Gangs and Gunmen' campaign, the St Elizabeth Police have ramped up operational activities resulting in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and ganja in separate operations across the parish over the last 48-hours.
About 10:00 am on Monday, March 7, during an operation on Central Road in Black River, a premises was searched and 109 .22 cartridges were seized.
The operational activities continued with an anti-narcotics operation at Parottee Beach in the parish on Tuesday. About 4:00 am, 17 knitted bags containing ganja, a boat, two boat engines, and seven barrels of gasoline were seized. The drug weighing approximately 828 pounds, has an estimated street value of J$3.3 million.
Later that day, a premises in Burnt Savannah district was searched and a 9mm pistol was seized.
No arrests were made in connection with any of the seizures.
