St Elizabeth police seize firearm, ammunition and ganja, in separate operations

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— As the Jamaica Constabulary Force continues its 'Guns, Gangs and Gunmen' campaign, the St Elizabeth Police have ramped up operational activities resulting in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and ganja in separate operations across the parish over the last 48-hours.

About 10:00 am on Monday, March 7, during an operation on Central Road in Black River, a premises was searched and 109 .22 cartridges were seized.

The operational activities continued with an anti-narcotics operation at Parottee Beach in the parish on Tuesday. About 4:00 am, 17 knitted bags containing ganja, a boat, two boat engines, and seven barrels of gasoline were seized. The drug weighing approximately 828 pounds, has an estimated street value of J$3.3 million.

Later that day, a premises in Burnt Savannah district was searched and a 9mm pistol was seized.

No arrests were made in connection with any of the seizures.