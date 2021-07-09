St Elizabeth residents urged to remain vigilant against mosquito breeding

St Elizabeth residents urged to remain vigilant against mosquito breedingFriday, July 09, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Medical Officer of Health, St Elizabeth Health Services, Dr Tonia Dawkins-Beharie, is urging residents not to get complacent in the fight to eradicate mosquito breeding sites across the parish.
This call comes in light of the rise in the Aedes index from 8.2 per cent to 9.9 per cent over the past month.
The Aedes index refers to the percentage of premises or homes where breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito is found and the total number of houses examined in that area.
“It is not too bad, but it is going up as expected with the rains. So we want to encourage persons to search for and destroy breeding sites at home and to prevent themselves from being bitten,” Dr Dawkins-Beharie said at the monthly general meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River on Thursday.
“I want to remind everybody to continue dengue prevention by getting rid of the breeding sites around the homes. Remember, [the] mosquito likes freshwater so it will breed in your plant containers, your water storage drums and the likes,” she pointed out.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for the spread of the dengue, Zika and chikungunya viruses.
Dr Dawkins-Beharie reported that since the start of the year, there have been 11 cases of dengue in the parish. She noted that the figure is “significantly less than last year, but we continue to monitor”.
She said that the vector-control teams are out in the parish and are committed to carrying out source reduction and the necessary adulticidal activities.
Dr Dawkins-Beharie praised the efforts of the temporary vector-control workers, noting that they have been “assets to our teams”.
“By utilising these workers, they consistently penetrate the communities across the parish,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy