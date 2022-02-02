St Elizabeth teacher suspected of committing suicide

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police are probing a suspected case of suicide involving a high school teacher at his home in Malvern on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been identified as Garfield Dennis, a construction teacher at the BB Coke High School in Junction, St Elizabeth.

It is reported that police were alerted about 4:45 pm that Dennis' lifeless body was found hanging from the ceiling of his woodwork shop at the front of his yard.

It is said that Dennis left a suicide note.

In 2010, he survived a near-death experience as he was stabbed in the back by a male student at his school.

Kasey Williams