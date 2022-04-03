St Elizabeth welder held in Portland with ganja worth US$600,000

St Elizabeth welder held in Portland with ganja worth US$600,000Sunday, April 03, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Forty-five-year-old Jason Johnson, a welder of Rose Hall district, St Elizabeth, was charged on Saturday, April 2 by the Narcotics Police in connection with the seizure of approximately US$600,000 worth of ganja which was seized in Buff Bay, Portland on Tuesday March 29.
Johnson has been charged with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing ganja, taking steps to export ganja, conspiracy to export ganja, and trafficking ganja
He was arrested by the Narcotics Officers along the Buff Bay main road in Portland about 2:00 pm, when the Nissan Wingroad motorcar he was driving was found to be transporting approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja.The vehicle with the drug were seized and Johnson arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
Following an interview in the presence of his attorney Johnson was formally charged with the offences. He is to appear in the Portland Parish Court on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
