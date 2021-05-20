St Georges Street, Victoria Ave intersection in Buff Bay to be closed this weekend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the intersection of St Georges Street and Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay, Portland, will be closed this weekend.

The closure will begin on Friday at 8:00 pm and is scheduled to continue until 5:00 am on Monday.

NWA said the roadway will be closed to facilitate the installation of culvert pipes as part of the Buff Bay Drainage Improvement Programme.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said the planned works form part of a larger programme that is meant to curb inundation issues in the vicinity of Seawaves Plaza and the Buff Bay market.

He said the project, valued at over $46 million, will see the rehabilitation of the drainage network in the area and, once completed, should help to mitigate flooding.

Shaw added that once this phase of work is done, the project will be approximately 90 per cent completed.

The alternative route for motorists travelling towards Port Antonio is Francis Avenue onto Lynch Avenue then onto Victoria Avenue. The reverse will obtain for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

The NWA is urging people to exercise caution if they have to be on the road during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of flagmen and posted warning signs.