St Jago District Association of the JTA donates items to poor and homeless

St Jago District Association of the JTA donates items to poor and homelessWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Members of the St Jago District Association of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) donated groceries and other items to the Care Centre on the grounds of the St Catherine Infirmary on Tuesday.
"This initiative came out of how myself and my colleagues could come to light the world with love for the needy," stated Raia Richards-Peart, president of the St Jago District Association.
Camille Hudson, homelessness coordinator at the Care graciously accepted the donation and assured the team that "the donation would go a far way in assisting the homeless who benefit from the facility".
The St Jago Chapter of the JTA (Retirees) also donated toiletries to the infirmary. Maurine Davidson and Violet Hyde made the presentation on behalf of the Chapter.
