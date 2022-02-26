St Jago score upset win in Class 1 4x100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Jago High created an upset in the Class 1 Boys 4x100 metre relay at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays today as they snatched victory at the finish line, overtaking Jamaica College to win in 40.26 seconds.

St Jago trailed in the early legs but a storming finish from the anchor runner saw them edge Jamaica College who were second in 40.40 seconds and St Catherine High third in 40.50 seconds with Kingston College fourth in 40.71 seconds.

Calabar High won the Class 2 race in 42.19 seconds, edging Kingston College -- 42.26 seconds with St Jago High third in 43.03 seconds as Jamaica College failed to finish after a good start.

Kingston College won both Classes 3 and 4 races; the Class 3 team of Nyrone Wade, Taj-Oneil Gordon, Courtney Kinlocke and Necko Reid, running 44.36 seconds to beat Calabar High -- 44.93 seconds and St Jago High -- 44.94 seconds.

In Class 4 the KC team ran 45.99 seconds to win, beating Jamaica College -- 46.41 seconds and St Jago High -- 47.41 seconds.

