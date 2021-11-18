St Jago slayer Marques McDonald confident of Manning Cup progress

Marques McDonald was the man of the moment in the Spanish Town derby on Monday, as his lone goal in the 85th minute helped Jonathan Grant defeat rivals St Jago High 1-0, to join Camperdown High at the top of Group B of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition.

Both Jonathan Grant and Camperdown High are levelled at the top with six points each. Jonathan Grant, however, trails on goal difference.

McDonald, the outstanding midfielder, was delighted with scoring the goal that secured the win for his team and revealed that he always performs at his peak when facing his school's main rival.

“I feel wonderful. I have played against St Jago High school three times now and I have scored in all three games, so it's a wonderful feeling,” he said.

McDonald said he and his teammates were confident of victory ahead of the start of the match.

“We knew we were going to get the win. We work hard for this. This is what we came here for and we did what the coaches told us to do,” he shared.

Still, despite their lofty position in the group alongside Camperdown High, McDonald is refusing to get carried away. According to him, the only focus now is the next game on the fixture list. McDonald will be hoping to find the back of the net again while they enjoy the luxury of “home comforts” when they take on Dunoon Technical tomorrow at the Spanish Town Prison Oval.

“It feels good to be on top of the table with them, but we will take it one step at a time. We have Dunoon next, so we take it one step at a time,” he insisted. But despite their measured approach, McDonald is sure that he and his teammates will be playing in the competition late in December.

“It's a wonderful feeling to know that I am in such a wonderful team and I am sure that we will make it out of the group stages.”