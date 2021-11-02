St James Health Department describes cleaning operations at Pathway church a success

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Health Department is reporting that the partnership between State agencies to carry out a clean-up operation at the Pathway International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Albion, Montego Bay, St James today, was a success.

Members of the St James Health Department, partnered by the St James Fire Department, the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the St James Municipal Corporation visited the location earlier today.

"I think today was a success. What it shows St James is that agencies can work together in the interest of the public, using the regulations that we have at hand so as to allow the persons in and around the city to live in peace," commented Lennox Wallace, parish manager for the St James Health Department.

He added that following today's successful multi-agency approach, a team will be dispatched to consistently monitor the facility to ensure that "it continues to meet public health standards".

"We will be monitoring that property to ensure that it is not used for restrooms by vagrants that would have visited that property to create further public health nuisances. A team has been assigned to that general area to ensure that public health remains the focus and that the residents that live there will not be inundated with public health nuisances," Wallace stated.

“I want to thank the citizens of Montego Bay and in particular in the Albion area for reporting the conditions of this property because we are credible agencies and I am glad that we could satisfy their needs."

Last week, following a visit by a team from the St James Health Services to investigate complains of a public health threat at the church, where two people were killed in a ritual sacrifice, a 24-hour notice was served on the owner of the property.

The parish manager for the St James Health Department stated that if the property was not cleaned within the 24-hour period, the State agencies would clean it and then bill the owner.

"There were a number of nuisances identified and we would have served notices on the owner of the property to abate those nuisances. The notice that was given was 24 hours and we would have had a plan B that if the property was not cleaned, based upon the notice that was given, then the agencies combined, would have done the necessaries and then we would have lodged a caveat against the property to recoup those monies that we would have expended," Wallace explained.

"Today we would have gone in to the property to carry out those cleaning and removal of debris, food items, etc. We would have gone with the Solid Waste Management Authority, the St James Municipal Corporation, the health department and a cleaning company that will carry out sanitisation of the property," he added.