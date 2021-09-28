St James Municipal Corporation reschedules, scales down, Sam Sharpe Awards 2021

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Municipal Corporation (STJMC) says it will be rescheduling its annual Sam Sharpe Awards ceremony to Friday October 15.

Under normal conditions, the ceremony takes place annually on National Heroes' Day, which falls on October 19 this year, but has been declared a no-movement day by the Government, the STJMC said in a statement.

The STJMC said it uses the Sam Sharpe Awards to honour and recognise unsung heroes drawn from across the parish of St James who have made “yeoman's contribution in the areas of National Security, Industry and Commerce, Journalism, Education, Agriculture, Tourism, Health, Sports, Arts and Culture and Community Service.”

In announcing the change of date for the event, Chairman of the Council's Corporation's Civic and Community Affairs Committee, Councillor Dwight Crawford, said the move is to ensure that despite COVID-19 still negatively impacting the lives of everyone, the unsung heroes and heroines in St James are still recognised.

“At the St James Municipal Corporation, we aim to give due recognition to people who have served this parish well,” Crawford said.

“The Sam Sharpe Awards represent one way in which due respect and recognition is given to worthy citizens. We are fully aware that National Heroes Day, Monday October 18 will be a no- movement day, so the decision was made to have the event on Friday October 15, inside the Montego Bay Cultural Centre with all COVID-19 protocols in effect,” he added.

He said that members of the Civic and Community Affairs committee, and councillors have been asked to submit nominations in the various categories and already a number of submissions have been made.

“The list this year reads almost like a “who is who” as it includes persons, some of whom have drifted away from public life over the past years, but who have given of their all to this country and indeed the parish of St James,” Crawford said.

“We are particularly delighted that the nominations have been spread across all categories. In addition, we believe in scattering roses when our people are alive and well to see and enjoy the tributes being paid to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said unfortunately only people being awarded will be allowed to attend the short Sam Sharpe Awards ceremony in order to ensure that there are no breaches of the DMRA.

“Usually we allow recipients to attend with some kind of support team. However, with COVID-19 taking a toll on everything, we are respectfully asking only the awardees to attend. We want to ensure that the numbers inside the Montego Bay Cultural Centre are kept within the guideline. In order to ensure that persons are not left out, we will be streaming the ceremony on our social media pages,” he said.

As part of the Sam Sharpe Awards ceremony, councillors of the STJMC will lay floral tributes to Jamaica's six national heroes and one national heroine, the statement said.