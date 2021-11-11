St James Municipal Corporation to distribute 20,000 masks in parish

St James Municipal Corporation to distribute 20,000 masks in parishThursday, November 11, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, has revealed that the St James Municipal Corporation received a donation of some 20,000 masks from Montego Bay's sister city, Zhuhai in China, for distribution to the public through various agencies.
“The Municipal Corporation continues to partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the fight against COVID-19… . The masks will be distributed to members of the public through a number of agencies, institutions, and individuals,” Williams said.
“Masks will be donated to the Cornwall Regional Hospital [in St James], the St James Public Health Department, the Office of the Custos [in St James], the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and to the 14 sitting councillors of the St James Municipal Corporation,” he noted.
Williams was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held at the offices of the St James Municipal Corporation in Montego Bay, on Monday.
A Memorandum of Understanding, which officially established the sister-city relationship between Montego Bay and Zhuhai, was signed in February of this year.
Williams noted that several initiatives are being discussed and developed as “the cities move to cement the sister-city relationship and [forge] a solid partnership”.
Montego Bay also has sister-city relationships with Hangzhou, also in China, and Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.
