St James Municipal Corporation warns street-side garage operators

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Chairman of the Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee at the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Vernon, is urging operators of road-side garages in Montego Bay to immediately relocate.

Vernon, who represents the Montego Bay South Division, made the appeal following what he said was an increase in complaints from residents about the difficulty they have gaining access to roadways.

“As chairman of the Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee, I am encouraging persons who use roadways and road reservations to operate garages and store building materials to desist from doing so and take immediate steps to correct any breach or find alternate locations to accommodate their operations,” Vernon said.

“Roadside garages contribute to traffic congestion by turning two way streets into single lanes, prevent pedestrians from traversing areas freely, and in some cases contribute to accidents,” he said.

He added that the matter of the wanton operation of street side garages across Montego Bay took centre stage at the October monthly meeting of the Corporation's Strategic Planning Committee where it was reported that the use and disposal of corrosive chemicals by these operators, causing damage to road surface and that the operators are engaged in improper disposal of industrial waste.

“This practice contributes to environmental pollution. It is against this background that I am encouraging these operators to secure feasible locations to carry out their operations,” Vernon said.

He also warned people engaged in building construction who continue to leave excavated waste on the roadways.

“Persons leaving building materials on sidewalk and roadways, as well as, directing waste water and construction residue to roadway, are also asked to desist from doing so. These practices contribute to clogging of drains, which make maintenance more difficult and also cause accidents, due to skids and reduced road access. These practices breach the Parochial Roads Act and could therefore, attract penalties,” he said.

The councillor said the move to cauterize street side garages and the other breaches forms part of a push by the St James Municipal Corporation to enhance the beauty of the city.

“The STJMC is imploring citizens to be orderly and cooperative as we work together to create practical solutions. We are seeking compliance to the rule of law, but if breaches persist, enforcement actions will have to be undertaken,” he said.