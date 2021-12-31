St James Municipal cop and relative shot dead

ST JAMES, Jamaica – A police officer of the St James Municipal Corporation and his male relative were cut down in a hail of bullets while they were driving to work on Friday morning.

Police report that about 8:00am, the municipal cop was driving his motorcar with his relative as passenger on the Friendship main road in St James when gunshots were heard.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival the gunshot-riddled bodies of the two were seen slumped in a car.

More later.