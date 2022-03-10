St James barber charged with farmer's murder

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Thirty-two-year-old Jerome Foster, a barber of Flamstead Gardens, St James, was charged with the February 8 murder of a farmer at Pimento Hill, German Town in the parish. Reports are that 30-year-old Richard Plummer was found with gunshot wounds after residents heard explosions in the area. Relentless investigations led to Foster's arrest.

