St James businessman fatally shoots son 'he mistook for intruder'Friday, January 07, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police Division is investigating the circumstances which led to the shooting death of a man in Rhyne Park early Friday morning.
Based on information gathered by OBSERVER ONLINE, the dead man, Ackeem Taylor, was shot and killed by his father in what lawmen described as an unfortunate situation.
It is alleged that at approximately 5:40 am, Taylor's father, a popular St James businessman, upon seeing a shadow on the roof of his house, opened fire and injured the man.
After further investigations, it was revealed that the victim, Taylor, was the adult son of the businessman.
The police were called to the scene and Taylor was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the parish where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Barrett Town Police are investigating.
More information to come.
- Rochelle Clayton
