St James carpenter on gun, ammo charges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old Howard Simon, a carpenter of Mount Salem, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with the seizure of a handgun in his community yesterday.

The police said officers were on duty when they reportedly observed a man attempting to flee when he saw them about 8:00 pm. Simon was then accosted, searched and a .38 revolver, four .38 rounds and one 9mm round of ammunition were found on him, the police said.

He was arrested and charged after an interview.