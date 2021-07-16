St James chef charged with rape of disabled teen

St James chef charged with rape of disabled teenFriday, July 16, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica— A St James chef has been charged with rape and indecent assault after he allegedly assaulted a disabled teenager at a place of safety for children in Grange district, Hanover on Saturday, July 10.
He is 48-year-old Byron Petgrave of Norwood Gardens, St James.
The police said that the teen was in the yard of the facility about 4:50 pm, when Petgrave took her hand and pulled her into a urinal at the back of the premises.
He then, allegedly, assaulted and raped her.
The teen reported the incident to one of the caregivers and the police were called.
Investigations led to the arrest of Petgrave; he was subsequently charged.
