St James driver crushed by bus after jack slips

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A bus driver was crushed to death while repairing his vehicle on Thursday afternoon in St James.

Dead is 43-year-old Wellesley 'Bobby' Waugh from Maroon Town in the parish.

Waugh had used a jack to elevate the vehicle then removed a wheel so he could work freely. The jack slipped and the vehicle fell, crushing him. Individuals nearby tried to help but he later died.

In a second incident in the parish, a woman tending tending goats on her banana farm stumbled upon the lifeless body of a man.

He was later identified as Linden Forbes who also goes by the names 'Sonny' or 'Son Son'.

Forbes was found lying on his back about 9:15 am. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cambridge police are investigating.