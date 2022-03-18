St James driver crushed by bus after jack slips

St James driver crushed by bus after jack slipsFriday, March 18, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A bus driver was crushed to death while repairing his vehicle on Thursday afternoon in St James.
Dead is 43-year-old Wellesley 'Bobby' Waugh from Maroon Town in the parish.
Waugh had used a jack to elevate the vehicle then removed a wheel so he could work freely. The jack slipped and the vehicle fell, crushing him. Individuals nearby tried to help but he later died.
In a second incident in the parish, a woman tending tending goats on her banana farm stumbled upon the lifeless body of a man.
He was later identified as Linden Forbes who also goes by the names 'Sonny' or 'Son Son'.
Forbes was found lying on his back about 9:15 am. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Cambridge police are investigating.
