St James has the highest illegal firearm recovery rate, says Chang

St James has the highest illegal firearm recovery rate, says ChangSunday, June 27, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police have taken some 72 illegal firearms from off the streets since the start of the year, the most illegal firearms recovered throughout the 19 police divisions, Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has disclosed.
Last year members of the St James Police Division recovered a total of 119 illegal firearms.
"...In fact, St James has the highest recovery rate in Jamaica as a division," Dr Chang stated.
He was speaking yesterday in Norwood where a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) was declared in the community by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last Sunday.
On the third day into the Norwood ZOSO, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, during a visit to the community, revealed that up to that point some seven people were arrested and charged for major crimes, including illegal possession of firearms, sex offences and lotto scamming.
"Just launching this special zone of special operations, its been three days we have arrested and charged about seven persons who are involved in criminal activities," Major General Anderson disclosed.
