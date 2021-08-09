St James man charged in killing of 4-y-o and woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James man has been arrested and charged with the shooting deaths of four-year-old Jemar Powell and 42-year-old Shelly-Ann Shaw, and the injuring of another person in Top Hill, Retirement in the parish on Monday, July 19.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Dwayne Maxwell of Phase One, Retirement, Granville.

Reports are that about 3:50 am, all three persons were home in their two bedroom dwelling when Maxwell and three other men, all armed with firearms, entered the yard and opened gunfire at the house killing Jemar and Shaw. Maxwell along with the men made their escape on foot in the area.

The police reported that Maxwell was charged with two counts of murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

He was taken into custody on Thursday, August 5 and officially charged on Saturday, August 7 after a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer.

Maxwell's court date has not yet been finalised.