St James man charged with breaches of the firearms act

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Raheim Forsythe of Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, St James has been charged for breaches of the Firearms Act, following an incident on Queens's Drive in the parish yesterday.

Forsythe has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said they conducted an intelligence-led operation at the premises on Queen's Drive about 1:42 am during which Forsythe was accosted and searched. A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition was taken from him, the police said.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.