St James man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunition

St James man charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammunitionSunday, November 07, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica– Thirty-year-old Rayon Samuels of Paradise Crescent in St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation conducted in his community on Friday.
According to reports from the Freeport Police, law enforcers spotted Samuels standing at a shop with a brown paper bag in his hand. Upon seeing the police, Samuels quickly went inside the shop and came out shortly after without the paper bag.
Samuels was accosted and brought back inside the shop where a search was conducted and the paper bag found under the counter. The bag contained a CZ 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 13 9mm rounds. The incident happened at around 8:30 am.
Samuels was later charged after a question and answer session.
A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.
