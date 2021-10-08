St James man charged with murder

St James man charged with murderFriday, October 08, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Sixty-six-year-old Paul Campbell otherwise called ‘Gallis’, a mason of Green Tank, Rose Heights in St James has been charged with the murder of 50-year-old Dane Dennis at his home on Saturday, October 2.
Reports from the Coral Garden Police are that about 8:00 pm Campbell and Dennis had an altercation when Campbell used a ratchet knife to inflict a wound to the back of Dennis’ Neck. Dennis later collapsed in the yard and was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Campbell was charged on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 and is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday October 13, 2021.
