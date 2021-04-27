St James man charged with murder, two counts of wounding

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James Police say they have arrested and charged 33-year-old Andre Beckford, otherwise called 'Spinal', of Rose Heights in the parish with murder and two counts of wounding with intent following an incident in his community on Wednesday, July 29, last year.

Beckford was charged for the shooting death of 28-year-old Stephen Clarke of Cornwall Garden, Falmouth in Trelawny and the injuring of two other men.

Reports from the Montego Bay Criminal Investigation Branch are that a group of people was playing games about 11:50 pm, when Beckford and another man drove up on a motorcycle and opened gunfire at them before escaping. When the shooting subsided, Clarke and the two men were seen with gunshot wounds and were assisted to hospital; Clarke was pronounced dead on arrival and the other two men admitted in serious but stable condition.

On Monday, April 26, 2021 Beckford was arrested and charged; however his court date is being finalised, the police said.