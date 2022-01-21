St James man charged with robbery with violence

St James man charged with robbery with violenceFriday, January 21, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Sebastian Cooke, otherwise called ‘Anthony’, a 51-year-old resident of Chester Castle, St James, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence following an incident along Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay on Friday, January 14.
Reports from the Freeport Police are that about 7:20 pm, the complainant was travelling in the front seat of a taxi from downtown, Montego Bay, and upon reaching the intersection of Barnett Street and Howard Cooke Boulevard, Cooke ran up to the passenger window and grabbed on to the complainant's handbag, groceries and cell phone and attempted to pull them from the vehicle.
A struggle ensued between them during which Cooke injured the complainant's hand and ran off with her belongings. An off duty police officer who was travelling in the same motor vehicle intervened, apprehended the accused and recovered the items.
Cooke was subsequently arrested and on Monday, January 17 he was formally charged, following interviews and statements.
