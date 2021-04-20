St James man held with gun in car

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Twenty-nine-year-old Decardo Thorpe, otherwise called 'Shane', of John's Hall district in St James was yesterday charged with illegal possession of firearm in connection with an incident in his community on Thursday, April 15.

The police said that about 10:44 am, a team of officers stopped and searched a motor vehicle driven by Thorpe.

During the search, a Hi-Point semi-automatic firearm was found inside a bag.